Adult Swim announced on Twitter Friday that the network will air a new season of Tuca & Bertie in 2021. Netflix canceled the animated series after its first season premiered May 3, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Netflix cancelled the series, its creators and production company Tornante have been looking for another home. Lisa Hanawalt created the series. Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong are the lead voices and executive producers.

Tuca (Haddish) and Bertie (Wong) are two bird women who are neighbors and friends. The animated series has fun with animal puns and inappropriate behavior, usually on Tuca's part.

Like Bojack Horseman, which Tornante also produces and which Tuca & Bertie executive producer Raphael Bob-Waksberg created, Tuca & Bertie also delves into poignant themes. In the case of this show, Bertie deals with the trauma from a sexual assault.

Steven Yuen, Nichole Byer, Reggie Watts, Richard E. Grant, David Wain and Awkwafina also did voices for Tuca & Bertie.

Adult Swim also changed their header image on Twitter to a graphic announcing Tuca & Bertie returning in 2021. Adult Swim is home to the animated series Rick & Morty, Robot Chicken, Squidbillies, Lazor Wulf and Final Space.