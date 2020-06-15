Kenny Chesney has rescheduled his summer tour to 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52-year-old country music star shared new dates Monday for his Chillaxification tour with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead. The tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Ticketholders unable to attend the rescheduled shows can request a refund for the next 30 days.

"There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people's lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out," Chesney said.

"#noshoesnation, everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime," he added.

The Chillaxification tour was to begin April 18 in Arlington, Texas, and now starts May 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Chesney released his 19th studio album, Here and Now, in May.

Here's the full list of new dates for the Chillaxification tour:

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

May 1 -- Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

May 8 -- Milwaukee at Miller Park

May 15 -- Nashville at Nissan Stadium

May 22 -- Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 29 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Arrowhead Stadium

June 5 -- Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium

June 12 -- Pittsburgh at Heinz Field

June 19 -- Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field

June 26 -- Chicago at Soldier Field

June 30 -- Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 1 -- Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 3 -- Bozeman, Mont., at Bobcat Stadium

July 10 -- St. Louis at Busch Stadium

July 17 -- Seattle at CenturyLink Field

July 25 -- Inglewood, Calif., at Sofi Stadium

July 31 -- Denver at Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 7 -- Dallas at AT&T Stadium

Aug. 14 -- Detroit at Ford Field

Aug. 21 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife Stadium

Aug. 25 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 27 -- Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

Aug. 28 -- Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium