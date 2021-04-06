Henry Golding is a new dad.

The 34-year-old actor welcomed his first child with his wife, Liv Lo, on March 31.

Golding shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Lo and their new baby.

"This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you," he captioned the post.

Lo confirmed the news with photos of herself at the hospital.

"On March 31st our lives changed forever. Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being). I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I'll be back' xx," she wrote.

Golding and Lo married in August 2016 and announced in November that they were expecting their first child.

"2021 is already looking brighter," Golding wrote on Instagram.

"Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!" Lo said.

Golding is known for playing Nick Young in the big screen adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians. He will star as the titular character in Snake Eyes, a spinoff film set in the G.I. Joe universe.