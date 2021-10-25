Google is celebrating author and surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle, on what would have been their 127th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google's homepage features black and white artwork of Cahun. The image changes to show Cahun donning different outfits and looks.

Cahun, best known for their self-portrait photography that challenged gender and sexuality norms, was born on this day in 1894 in Nantes, France.

Cahun met their lifelong partner and collaborator Marcel Moore at the age of 14. Cahun then shaved their head, adopted their gender-neutral name and identified as non-binary after moving Paris in 1919.

The author and photographer explored gender-fluidity in their 1927 series I am in training, don't kiss me, which showed Cahun as a feminized weightlifter.

Cahun also fought against fascist occupation with the French government awarding them with the Medal of French Gratitude in 1951. The Paris City Council named a street after Cahun and Moore where the pair used to live in 2018.

"Cahun's work as influenced gender bending celebrities, the modern LGBTQ+ community. and conversations on identity and expression to this day," Google said.