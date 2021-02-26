A coyote is recovering at a Florida sanctuary after rescuers spent days searching for the animal to remove a giant plastic tub that was stuck over its head.

Members of the WILD Florida Rescue group said in a Facebook post that it took four days to track down and wrangle the coyote after it was spotted wandering with an Utz sourdough pretzel tub stuck around its neck.

Rescuers said the tub was preventing the coyote from eating or drinking, and it appeared to be having difficulty breathing.

The tub was removed from around the animal's neck and the coyote was taken to the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary to receive treatment for an infected neck wound caused by the tub.

Officials said the coyote is recovering well and they expect to release it back into the wild in the near future.