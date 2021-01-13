Bruce Willis says maskless outing was 'error in judgment'
UPI News Service, 01/13/2021
Bruce Willis says it was an "error in judgment" to go maskless during a recent public outing.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 65-year-old actor spoke out Tuesday evening after he was photographed without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was an error in judgment," Willis said in a statement to People. "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up."
Page Six said Tuesday that Willis was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid after he reportedly refused to wear a mask. The actor was wearing a bandana around his neck but did not pull it up.
Sources said Willis left the store without making a purchase.
The United States set another all-time high for COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, with more than 4,300 patients dead. Los Angeles County has seen a surge in recent cases and began rationing medical supplies and care last week.
SAG-AFTRA said in December that most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until mid-January or later due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Willis spent the early months of the pandemic self-isolating with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The group was later joined by Willis' wife Emma Heming and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.