Nickelodeon is developing a new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film.

The network said Wednesday that it is launching Avatar Studios, a new division to create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who created and executive produced the original animated TV series, will serve as chief creative officers of the new division and report to Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito.

Avatar Studios will produce content for Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and other platforms, in addition to theaters. The studio's first project is an animated theatrical film that will begin production this year.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra have grown at least ten-fold in popularity since their original hit runs on Nickelodeon, and Ramsey Naito and I are incredibly excited to have Mike and Bryan's genius talent on board to helm a studio devoted to expanding their characters and world into new content and formats for fans everywhere," ViacomCBS Kids & Family president Brian Robbins said.

"Creator-driven stories and characters have long been the hallmarks of Nickelodeon, and Avatar Studios is a way to give Mike and Bryan the resources and runway to open up their imaginations even more and dive deeper into the action and mythology of Avatar as we simultaneously expand upon that world and the world of content available on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon," he added.

Avatar: The Last Airbender originally had a three-season run on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The series follows Aang, a young boy and Avatar, or person with the ability to manipulate all four elements: water, earth, fire and air.

The franchise also includes a comic series, a novel series, and a 2010 live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

The Legend of Korra, a sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender, aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon from 2012 to 2014.