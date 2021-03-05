It moved to The CW in its second season, and production moved from Los Angeles, Calif. to Vancouver where The CW filmed its other DC superhero shows, including "Arrow,""The Flash," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "Batwoman."
The show introduced some popular comic book characters including Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, and Jesse Rath as Braniac.
Benoist met her husband, Chris Wood, on the show when he played fellow Kryptonian Mon-el.
"Supergirl" also received praise for its portrayal of LGBTQ issues.
Supergirl's adoptive sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh) came out in a story arc that some fans said saved their lives. Trans actor Nicole Maines joined the cast as Nia Nal, the superhero Dreamer, in Season 4.
"Superman & Lois" goes on hiatus after its March 23 episode due to production delays related to COVID-19.
