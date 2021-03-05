The CW has announced "Supergirl's" sixth and final season will premiere March 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will fill "Superman & Lois's" timeslot Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

"Supergirl" actor Melissa Benoist confirmed the sixth season would be the show's last in a Sept. 23 tweet.

Benoist said she was honored, humbled and speechless to play the role and see the impact it's had on fans.

"Supergirl" began in 2015 on CBS.

It moved to The CW in its second season, and production moved from Los Angeles, Calif. to Vancouver where The CW filmed its other DC superhero shows, including "Arrow," "The Flash," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "Batwoman."

The show introduced some popular comic book characters including Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, and Jesse Rath as Braniac.

Benoist met her husband, Chris Wood, on the show when he played fellow Kryptonian Mon-el.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Supergirl" also received praise for its portrayal of LGBTQ issues.

Supergirl's adoptive sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh) came out in a story arc that some fans said saved their lives. Trans actor Nicole Maines joined the cast as Nia Nal, the superhero Dreamer, in Season 4.

"Superman & Lois" goes on hiatus after its March 23 episode due to production delays related to COVID-19.

The Superman show, whose Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin debuted on "Supergirl," returns May 18.

The premiere of "Supergirl" also led The CW to reschedule the special "People Presents: Harry & Meghan's American Dream" to March 25 at 8 p.m.

The DC Comic book movie "The Flash," unrelated to the CW show, recently cast Sasha Calle as its Supergirl.