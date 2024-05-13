Donald Glover has released a new album as his alter ego, Childish Gambino.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, singer and rapper, 40, released the album Atavista and a music video for the song "Little Foot Big Foot," featuring Young Nudy, on Monday.

In a post on Instagram, Glover said Atavista is "the finished version" of 3.15.20, his fourth album as Gambino, released in March 2020.

He added that "the all new childish gambino album" will be released in the summer.

The "Little Foot Big Foot" video is directed by Hiro Murai and features Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.

Glover also shared a teaser for Atavista that stars Casey Frey and features trippy visuals.

Glover will promote his music with a new world tour featuring Willow Smith and Amaarae as special guests.

The tour kicks off Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City, Okla., and concludes Feb. 11, 2025, in Perth, Australia. Tickets go on sale Friday.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

As an actor, Glover is known for playing Troy Barnes on Community and for creating and starring on the FX series Atlanta. He most recently starred on the Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.