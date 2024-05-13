Paramount+ is teasing the new series Pyramid Game.

The streaming service shared a trailer and poster for the show Monday featuring Kim Ji-yeon, a singer and actress also known as Bona.

Pyramid Game is a psychological thriller based on the Naver webtoon by Dalgonyak. The series follows Seong Su-ji (Kim), a new student at the fictional Baekyeon Girls' High School.

"Between the bullies, her studies, and the fight for popularity, high school already feels like a game of survival for Su-ji. But when she's introduced to a ranking system that chooses class outcasts via secret vote, Su-ji must decide whether to accept her status and its violent fallout or lead an uprising against the Pyramid Game," an official synopsis reads.

Jang Da-ah, Ryu Da-in, Shin Seul-ki and Kang Na-eon also star.

Kim is known for starring in the series Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Joseon Attorney.

Pyramid Game is developed by Paramount+ and TVING through a partnership between Paramount and South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM.

The show originally premiered on TVING in February and will start streaming May 30 on Paramount+.

Other South Korean series on Paramount+ include Bargain and A Bloody Lucky Day.