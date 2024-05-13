Frog and Toad will return for a second season this month.

Apple TV+ shared a trailer and May premiere date for Season 2 of the animated series Monday.

Frog and Toad is based on the Caldecott and Newberry Honor-winning book series by Arnold Lobel.

Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death) and Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons) return to voice Frog and Toad, best friends who have a lot in common but are also very different.

"Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common but also embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!" an official description reads.

Rob Hoegee serves as showrunner and executive produces with Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

Frog and Toad Season 2 will premiere May 31 on Apple TV+.