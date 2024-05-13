Carrie-Anne Moss has joined the cast of the Netflix series FUBAR.

Netflix announced Monday that Moss, an actress known for playing Trinity in The Matrix films, will appear in Season 2 of FUBAR.

FUBAR is a spy comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as Luke and Emma Brunner, a father and daughter who team up after discovering they are both secretly CIA operatives.

Moss will play Greta Nelson, "a former East German spy who has a passionate history with Luke," according to Netflix's Tudum.

The Season 2 cast alco includes returning stars Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio and Barbara Eve Harris.

"Season 2 is bananas," series creator, showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora previously said. "We're coming up with some real fun surprises for FUBAR fans in Season 2, for sure."

FUBAR originally premiered on Netflix in May 2023. Schwarzenegger said this March that he would be ready to film Season 2 in April, despite having recently undergone open-heart surgery.