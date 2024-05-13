South Korean girl group Aespa is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Supernova" on Monday.

The "Supernova" video shows the members of Aespa display superhuman powers around the city.

"Supernova" appears on Aespa's forthcoming debut full-length album, Armageddon. The group will release the full album and a music video for the song "Armageddon" on May 27.

Aespa teased Armageddon with a "launch code" teaser earlier this month.

The album will be the group's first release since the EP Drama in November 2023.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning, and made its debut in 2020.