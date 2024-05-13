Netflix announced Monday that Ellen DeGeneres will perform and film a new stand-up special for the streaming service that will be shown later this year.

DeGeneres is embarking on a standup tour June 19. The tour begins in San Diego, Calif.

This will be DeGeneres' first stand-up special since her talk show ended in 2022. She previously filmed a Netflix special, Relatable, in 2018.

In a statement, DeGeneres joked about addressing recent scandals and her relationship with wife Portia de Rossi. She also confirmed this special would be her last.

"Yes, I'm going to talk about it," DeGeneres said. "Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life."

In her first statement, DeGeneres could be referring to allegations her talk show was a toxic workplace. The comedian apologized on the air in 2020 after sending an internal memo to the staff.