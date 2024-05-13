NBC announced Monday that Snoop Dogg, a rapper and television personality, and Buble, a singer-songwriter, will serve as coaches in Season 26.
Snoop Dogg and Buble join singer Gwen Stefani, who first appeared as a coach on The Voice in Season 7, and country music singer and actress Reba McEntire, who joined the show in Season 24.
Snoop Dogg previously appeared as a mega mentor in The Voice Season 20, while Buble served as an adviser to Blake Shelton's team in Season 3.
NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 26 but said it will start airing in the fall.
The Voice Season 25 premiered in February and features McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper as coaches. The live semi-final results will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, with the two-part live finale to follow May 20 and 21.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.