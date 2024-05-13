Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble are joining NBC singing competition series The Voice.

NBC announced Monday that Snoop Dogg , a rapper and television personality, and Buble, a singer-songwriter, will serve as coaches in Season 26.

Snoop Dogg and Buble join singer Gwen Stefani, who first appeared as a coach on The Voice in Season 7, and country music singer and actress Reba McEntire, who joined the show in Season 24.

Snoop Dogg previously appeared as a mega mentor in The Voice Season 20, while Buble served as an adviser to Blake Shelton's team in Season 3.

NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 26 but said it will start airing in the fall.