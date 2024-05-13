Longtime friends and former co-stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie will reunite in a new series for Peacock.

Hilton, 43, and Richie, 42, shared a teaser for their Peacock reality show Monday, more than 20 years after the debut of their series The Simple Life.

The promo shows a TV screen filled with static as Hilton and Richie's voices are heard in the background.

"New era. Same besties. Coming soon to Peacock," the caption reads.

The Simple Life, a reality show starring Hilton, a great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, and Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, first premiered on Fox in 2003. The show later moved to E! and concluded in 2007.

Hilton and Richie sparked speculation about a reunion last week after they shared a collage of photos from throughout their friendship.

"From Day 1: Sill and Bill," the caption reads.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Hilton and Richie are working on a new reality show. Sources said the series won't be an exact duplicate of The Simple Life.

Hilton previously collaborated with Peacock on her reality show Paris in Love, which returned for a second season in November 2023. The series follows Hilton's life with her husband, Carter Reum, and their children.