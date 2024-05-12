Top Boy won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Drama, while one of the show's stars, Jasmine Jobson, was named Best Supporting Actress at a ceremony in London Sunday.

Sarah Lancashire was voted Best Lead Actress for Happy Valley and Timothy Spall was honored as Best Lead Actor for The Sixth Commandment, the winner of the Best Limited Drama honor.

The Best Supporting Actor prize was presented to Matthew Macfadyen for Succession.

Such Brave Girls won the trophy for Best Scripted Series.

Gbemisola Ikumelo took home the prize for Best Female Performance in a Comedy for Black Ops and Mawaan Rizwan scored the statuette for Best Male Performance in a Comedy for Juice.