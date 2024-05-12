Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Fall Guy with $13.7 million, followed by Challengers at No. 3 with $4.7 million, $3. at No. 4 with $3.5 million and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at No. 5 with $2.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Unsung Heroes at No. 6 with $2.3 million, Kung Fu Panda 4 at No. 7 with $2 million, Civil War at No. 8 with $1.8 million, Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Abigail at No. 10 with $1.1 million.