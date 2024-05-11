Pop music star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You at No. 3, Beyonce 's Cowboy Carter at No. 4 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Benson & Boone's Fireworks & Rollerblades at No. 7, Future and Metro Boomin's We Still Don't Trust You at No. 8, SZA's SOS at No. 9 and PARTYNEXTDOOR's self-titled album at No. 10.