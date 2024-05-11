The Conners, a sequel to the classic blue-collar comedy, Roseanne, has been renewed for a seventh and final season.

ABC has not disclosed the length of the season, but Variety cited an unnamed source as saying it will likely feature six episodes.

The show premiered in 2018 and stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Katey Sagal and Jay R. Ferguson.

Roseanne, which was created by and starred Roseanne Barr, ran from 1988 to 1997.

It was revived for a well-received new season in 2018, but it was quickly canceled after Barr made a racially charged joke online.

Barr was fired, her beloved matriarch character killed off and the spin-off, The Conners, was created with the rest of the adult cast.

ABC released a short video on YouTube Friday, touting the show's upcoming "farewell season."

The clip showed scenes from both series, but did not include any images of Barr.