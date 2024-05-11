Dozens of Hollywood stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sam Rubin, the veteran KTLA 5 entertainment reporter who died Friday of a heart attack at the age of 64.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubin had anchored the station's morning program since 1991.

"KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin," the station announced Friday.

"Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."

The online response to the sad news was swift.

"Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question," Ryan Reynolds said.

"RIP Sam Rubin. Always upbeat, gracious and fun to talk with on the air or off. His passing leaves a hole in the heart of the Hollywood community and industry," Ron Howard posted.

"So sad to learn that we've lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and to be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans," wrote Octavia Spencer.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin. He has supported my career and countless others since day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we would make each other laugh all the time," Ken Jeong posted.

"I last talked to Sam Rubin at the Critics Choice Awards this year. His smile and his genuine excitement for all things Hollywood ever present. In nervous situations he was a buoy of kindness. I will miss him," Kiefer Sutherland added.

"But most of all, he was a loving father and husband and just a good person. Sending all my love to Sam's family and everyone whose lives have been blessed by him. Love you @SamOnTV."

"RIP entertainment maven Sam Rubin. Genuinely good guy, and really the only game in town," said Michael McKean.

"Gutted to hear this! Sam Rubin was the best of the best, just saw him a few weeks ago. He was always authentic and kind, a true loss for all of us and @KTLA," wrote Kate Flannery.

"I always enjoyed my time with Sam. Rest In Peace, Sir," said Eric Stonestreet.

"This is shocking news. @SamKTLA was a friend. I enjoyed all the times I got to visit him at KTLA. Life is short. Live, love and laugh every chance you get. And let the folks you love know that you do," wrote Yvette Nicole Brown

"Like many actors, I have been interviewed by Sam Rubin many times, whether on the red carpet or when I would call into KTLA's morning show," posted Leah Remini.

"Sam was a true gentleman; he made the people he interviewed feel incredibly comfortable and safe, which is why he got many meaningful and memorable responses to his thoughtful questions," she added.

"Sam was also a comforting presence for so many Angelenos, always on our screens in the good times and bad. Everyone loved Sam, so I find it noteworthy to mention that Scientology attacked him every time he interviewed me. To Sam's great credit, he never let that stop him from interviewing me again. Sam's KTLA family, his children Perry, Rory, Darcy, Colby, and his wife Leslie will be in my thoughts and prayers."

"This is dreadful news," said Dave Foley.

"One of the true delights of being in show business was the opportunity to chat occasionally with Sam Rubin." he added. "In fact, I was looking forward to seeing Sam in a couple of weeks. He was a wonderful part of life in Los Angeles. I'll miss him."

"I too am so deeply saddened & stopped in my tracks to hear of the passing of this quite frankly lovely,lovely man," said Hannah Waddingham.

"Every time we spoke over the years...even every time we just saw each other across a room or online...such a true gentleman. So very gentle,always so immaculate,immaculately informed and endlessly passionate about his work too. Good Lord. Truly shocked to see this here. Goodnight Lovely man."

"Always so kind and truly interested when he interviewed us actor types. Hollywood lost a legendary TV entertainment journalist today. #SamRubin #RIP," said Doug Jones.