Netflix and Shondaland announced the soundtrack for Bridgerton Season 3 Monday. Part 1 of the season premieres Thursday with Part 2 following June 13.

Season 3 will include a string version of Eilish's "Happier Than Ever." Elish is also featured in Season 3 of Heartstopper.

The Vitamin String Quartet covers Elish's song along with BTS's "Dynamite" and Sia's "Cheap Thrills."

Atwood Quartet covers Swift and Del Rey's "Snow on the Beach" and Jonas's "Jealous."

For the first time, Bridgerton will feature an original song. Roget Chahayed, Wesley Singerman, Taylor Dexter and Nicole Cohen wrote "All I Want."

Tori Kelly will perform the song live at Bridgerton events this month. An instrumental version of "All I Want," adapted by composer Kris Bowers, appears in Part 2.

UPI will have a review of Bridgerton Season 3 Thursday.