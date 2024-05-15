Sage, a female miniature poodle, was named Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4-year-old pooch beat out six other group winners to take the top prize in the iconic dog competition held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis.

Sage's handler, Kaz Hosaka, was competing in his 45th and final show.

More than 2,500 top-ranked dogs in 200 club-recognized breeds participated in the prestigious competition that began Saturday, according to a statement from the dog show.

Reserve Best in Show was awarded to Mercedes, a 4-year-old female German shepherd.

Last year, the top prize went to Buddy Holly , a petit basset griffon Vendeen.

The annual dog show was established in 1877, making it the longest continuously held sporting event in the United States, second only to the Kentucky Derby.