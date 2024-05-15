Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Author L. Frank Baum in 1856

-- French chemist Pierre Curie in 1859

-- U.S. first lady Ellen Wilson in 1860

-- Author Katherine Anne Porter in 1890

-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1902

-- Actor Joseph Cotten in 1905

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Musician Eddy Arnold in 1918

-- Artist Jasper Johns 1930 (age 94)

-- Actor Anna Maria Alberghetti in 1936 (age 88)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1937

-- Singer Trini Lopez in 1937

-- Media executive Roger Ailes in 1940

-- Actor/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Brian Eno in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Chazz Palminteri in 1952 (age 72)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player George Brett in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Mike Oldfield in 1953 (age 71)

-- Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Melle Mel, born Melvin Glover, (Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Writer Laura Hillenbrand in 1967 (age 57)

-- Hall of Fame football player Emmitt Smith in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Russell Hornsby in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor David Krumholtz in 1978 (age 46)

-- Zara Tindall, equestrian/British royal, in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Alexandra Breckenridge in 1982 (age 42)

-- Tennis player Andy Murray in 1987 (age 37)