The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot has an official title: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Original cast member Selena Gomez unveiled the title and first-look photos for the upcoming Disney series Tuesday.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a reboot and sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, which had a four-season run on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012.

The new show centers on Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a young wizard, and an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

"When Justin's sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," an official synopsis reads.

Taylor Cora also stars as Winter, Billie's best friend.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is written and executive produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. Andy Fickman directed and executive produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.

Gomez and Henrie also executive produce with Gary Marsh.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.