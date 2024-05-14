Hulu released the trailer for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday. The trailer announced the show will return Aug. 27.

New York podcasters Charles ( Steve Martin ), Oliver ( Martin Short ), and Mabel ( Selena Gomez ) visit Los Angeles when a Hollywood studio wants to make a movie of their true crime podcast. Previously announced, new recurring star Molly Shannon plays a studio executive negotiating their deal.

The trailer also announces the additions of Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Kind. Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton and Jane Lynch also return.

Hulu renewed Only Murders in the Building in October, the day of the Season 3 finale.