'Only Murders' Season 4 goes Hollywood, adds Melissa McCarthy
UPI News Service, 05/14/2024
Hulu released the trailer for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday. The trailer announced the show will return Aug. 27.
New York podcasters Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) visit Los Angeles when a Hollywood studio wants to make a movie of their true crime podcast. Previously announced, new recurring star Molly Shannon plays a studio executive negotiating their deal.
