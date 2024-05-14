Nicolas Cage will play Spider-Man Noir in a new Prime Video and MGM+ series.

Prime Video announced at its inaugural upfront presentation Tuesday that Cage, 60, will star in the upcoming show Noir.

Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man Noir, an alternate version of Spider-Man living during the Great Depression.

The show "tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero," according to a press release.

Cage previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes, with Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot to serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot are developing the series with the team behind Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who will also serve as executive producers.

"Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers," Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said.

"The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal , and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character," Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope added..

"Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn't ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters."

Noir will mark Cage's first starring TV role. The actor's recent film credits include Pig, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Dream Scenario.