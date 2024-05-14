Francis Ford Coppola is giving a glimpse of his new film Megalopolis.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker shared a teaser trailer for the epic sci-fi drama Monday.

Megalopolis is written, directed and produced by Coppola and stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Nathalie Emmanuel.

The film is described as "a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America."

"The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves," an official synopsis reads.

Megalopolis is a longtime passion project for Coppola and will mark his first film as director in nearly 13 years, since the 2011 movie Twixt.

The new film will premiere Friday at the Cannes Film Festival and open in theaters later this year.

Driver's recent film credits include The Last Duel, White Noise and Ferrari.