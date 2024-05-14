The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for a second season in August.

Prime Video shared a premiere date, Aug. 29, and teaser trailer for Season 2 of the fantasy drama Tuesday.

The Rings of Power is inspired by the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien. The show takes place in Tolkien's Second Age, thousands of years before the events of his Lord of the Rings book trilogy.

Season 2 will follow Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and other characters as they face the return of Sauron (Charlie Vickers), who continues his vengeful quest for complete power.

"Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will," an official synopsis reads.

The new season "plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each other to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

Cordova said at a press event in May 2023 that the "relative peace" of Season 1 "gets shaken up" in Season 2.

The new season will consist of eight episodes and feature an all-female directing team.

