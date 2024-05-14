Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski and Matt Damon promoted their movie, IF, Monday in New York. The movie opens in theaters Friday.

The trio of stars attended the film's premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City.

IF is a live-action and animated fantasy comedy written, directed, produced by and starring Krasinski.

The film follows Bea (Cailey Fleming), a young girl who can see people's IFs, or Imaginary Friends. Bea teams up with her neighbor Cal (Reynolds) to help reunite the IFs with their former kids.

The voice cast includes Emily Blunt, Steve Carell, Bradley Cooper, Awkwafina, Christopher Meloni and Amy Schumer, who also attended the premiere.

Krasinski and Blunt, who married in 2010 and have two daughters, posed for photos together and with a person in a Blue costume -- a large, furry purple IF from the film.

Damon attended the premiere with his wife, Luciana Barroso. The couple married in 2005 and have three daughters, along with Barroso's daughter from her previous marriage.

Cooper brought Lea, his 7-year-old daughter with his ex-partner, model Irina Shayk.

Reynolds, who has four children with his wife, actress Blake Lively , told People on the red carpet that his kids "love the trailers" for IF.

"They've seen the trailer, and they don't stop watching the trailer," the actor said.

"They love the trailers, and then they watch all those little thirty-second spots that you can YouTube. They're pretty obsessed with it," he added.

Paramount Pictures shared a final trailer for the film in April.