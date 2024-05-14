The Boys and Mr. & Mrs. Smith are getting new seasons at Prime Video.

The streaming service announced in press releases Tuesday that it renewed The Boys for Season 5 and Mr. & Mrs. Smith for Season 2.

The Boys is a satirical superhero series based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The pair executive produce the TV adaptation with showrunner Eric Kripke.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara and Nathan Mitchell star in the show, which follows The Boys, a team of vigilantes who take on superheroes who abuse their powers.

"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said.

"We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.

Kripke added: "The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order.

"The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season."

News of the renewal comes ahead of the premiere of The Boys Season 4, which debuts June 13 on Prime Video.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a spy comedy-drama inspired by the 2005 film of the same name, which starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The TV series is created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover.

Glover and Maya Erskine star as Michael and Alana, two strangers who join a mysterious spy agency and assume the identities of married couple "John and Jane Smith."

The show premiered in February and became a top series on Prime Video in more than 130 countries.

"We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers," Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said.

"The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."

In addition to starring in Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2, Glover will release a new album and launch a world tour as his music alter ego, Childish Gambino.