HBO and Max are gearing up for the release of House of the Dragon Season 2.

Max shared a trailer for new episodes of the fantasy drama series Tuesday.

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, which recounts the history of House Targaryen.

The show is a prequel to the HBO series Game of Thrones, which was based on Martin's Song of Ice and Fire book series.

House of the Dragon centers on the Dance of the Dragons, a war of succession between rival factions: the Blacks, led by Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her husband, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and the Greens, headed by Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and his mother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

In the Season 2 trailer, "war is coming" as Rhaenyra (D'Arcy), Daemon (Smith) and their allies plan an assault on King's Landing, the stronghold of the Greens.

The characters must also contend with "the enemy within."

In addition, Night's Watch brothers are seen at the Wall, the massive fortification that separates the Kingdom of the North from the wilds beyond.

HBO previously released "dueling" Season 2 trailers showcasing "Team Green" and "Team Black."

The Season 2 cast also includes Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres June 16 on HBO and Max.

Martin teased the first two episodes of the season in a blog post in December 2023, calling them "great" but "very dark," adding, "They may make you cry."