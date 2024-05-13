The Newsroom and The Daily Show alum Olivia Munn has revealed she froze some of her eggs before undergoing a double mastectomy and hysterectomy as part of her treatment for aggressive breast cancer.

"You start thinking about your mortality differently once you have a baby," the 43-year-old actress told Vogue magazine.

"It was a big decision to make," she said about having the hysterectomy instead of taking medications that might have the same medical impact, but made her so tired she couldn't get out of bed most days.

"It was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family," she added. "I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, 'Malcolm's not going to remember this. Don't worry.' But I just kept thinking to myself, 'I'm going to remember this, that I missed all these things.' It's his childhood, but it's my motherhood, and I don't want to miss any of these parts if I don't have to."

Comedian John Mulaney is Munn's boyfriend and the father of 2-year-old Malcolm.

"Olivia and I have been through a lot of things together in the past couple years," Mulaney, who also spent time in rehab to treat his own drug addiction in recent years, told the magazine.

"Just side-by-side, supporting each other through anything. And as her guy, I felt both scared and protective. Even with Malcolm in her lap and me there holding her hand, she was going to be physically fighting this disease alone."

Munn said she had undergone egg retrievals when she was in her 30s, but went in for the procedure again when she was 42 after her diagnosis.

"John and I talked about it a lot and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation," Munn said.

Munn announced in March 2024 that she tested negative for BRCA, "the most well-known cancer gene," in February 2023 and had a normal mammogram.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer two months later.