Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, Reservoir Dogs, The Big Lebowski and Fargo actor Steve Buscemi was recently punched in the face by a man in a random act of violence on the streets of New York City, his publicist confirmed Sunday.

Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," Buscemi's publicist said in a statement.

"He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York," the statement said.

The New York Post said the incident happened last Wednesday, shortly before noon in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan.

CNN said the 66-year-old actor was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

He was treated for bruising, swelling, and bleeding in his left eye.

No arrests have been made yet.

Buscemi has starred in dozens of movies. He is also a former New York City firefighter, who helped out at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on New York.

He is not the only celebrity to be hurt in a random attack in New York in the last few years.

Buscemi's Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg and Rick Moranis were also hurt in assaults in Manhattan.