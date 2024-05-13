"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother's Day looking a little different this year!" she captioned the post. "Can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal."
Whitman played Amber Holt, the daughter of Sarah Braverman (Graham), who becomes pregnant with her ex-fiance Ryan (Matt Lauria) in Parenthood.
"Yes yes yes here we goooooooooo! Baby hangssssss, happy mothers dayyyyyy," Angarano said.
Whitman did not share the identity of her unborn baby's father.
In addition to Parenthood, Whitman is known for playing Ann Veal on Arrested Development and Roxy Richter in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. She reprised Roxie in the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which premiered on Netflix in November 2023.
