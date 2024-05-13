Former Parenthood star Mae Whitman is going to be a mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress, 35, announced Sunday on Mother's Day that she is expecting her first child.

Whitman shared the news alongside a photo of a recent reunion with her Parenthood co-stars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer.

"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother's Day looking a little different this year!" she captioned the post. "Can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal."

Whitman played Amber Holt, the daughter of Sarah Braverman (Graham), who becomes pregnant with her ex-fiance Ryan (Matt Lauria) in Parenthood.

Actors Jonathan Sadowski and Michael Angarano were among those to congratulate Whitman in the comments of her post.

"CONGRATS MAE!!!!" Sadowski wrote.

"Yes yes yes here we goooooooooo! Baby hangssssss, happy mothers dayyyyyy," Angarano said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Whitman did not share the identity of her unborn baby's father.

In addition to Parenthood, Whitman is known for playing Ann Veal on Arrested Development and Roxy Richter in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. She reprised Roxie in the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which premiered on Netflix in November 2023.