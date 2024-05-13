Kate Gosselin is celebrating her sextuplets' 20th birthday.

The former Kate Plus 8 star marked the occasion Sunday on Mother's Day with a new photo on Instagram.

Gosselin has eight children -- twins Cara and Mady, 23, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel -- with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin. The sextuplets officially turned 20 years old on Friday.

In the photo Sunday, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel are seen posing by their birthday cake.

"No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE," Gosselin captioned the post.

Hannah and Collin did not appear in the image. As of 2020, Hannah and Collin were living with Jon Gosselin, who was not on speaking terms with the other sextuplets.

"The other four aren't talking to me, but they're talking to Hannah," he told People in 2018. "It's what the kids want to do. If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."

Jon Gosselin wished "all" of the sextuplets a happy 19th birthday in May 2023.

In July 2023, Kate Gosselin said she is no longer "directly involved" in Collin's life.

Gosselin, Jon Gosselin and their kids came to fame on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8. The show was renamed Kate Plus 8 after Gosselin and Jon Gosselin divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.