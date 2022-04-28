The B-52s rocked the stage and performed their classic party song "Love Shack" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson took the stage on Wednesday, minus Keith Strickland, who remains in the band, but quit touring in 2012.

The B-52s were joined by a full band and brought new life to the 1989 hit in front of a live audience.

The performance ended with someone in a lobster costume dancing in front of the audience -- in reference to their hit song "Rock Lobster" -- as confetti littered the stage.

The B-52s started out in 1977 with their original lineup including Cindy Wilson's brother Ricky Wilson, who died of AIDS-related complications in the 1980s. The Athens, Ga., band have toured and released several hits since, including "Planet Claire," "Private Idaho," "Good Stuff" and "Roam."

The band announced this week they will be embarking on a farewell tour.

The farewell tour kicks off on Aug. 22 at the Marion Oliver McCaw Hall in Seattle before it wraps up on Nov. 11 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.