Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for the upcoming Empire of Light. The film will arrive in theaters Dec. 9.

Sam Mendes wrote and directed the movie. Olivia Colman stars in a romance set in a 1980s English seaside cinema.

The Dreamland theme park in Margate, Kent, was transformed into the Empire Cinema. Kent Online reports the set dressing for the film lasted from February through May 15, when the original sign was restored.

Micheal Ward, Colin Firth, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke and Toby Jones also star in Empire of Light. Roger Deakins is the cinematographer, who also worked with Mendes on Skyfall.

Empire of Light is Mendes's second screenwriting credit after his previous film, the WWI drama 1917. Mendes also directed American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go and the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.