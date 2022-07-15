The Dreamland theme park in Margate, Kent, was transformed into the Empire Cinema. Kent Online reports the set dressing for the film lasted from February through May 15, when the original sign was restored.
Empire of Light is Mendes's second screenwriting credit after his previous film, the WWI drama 1917. Mendes also directed American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go and the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.
