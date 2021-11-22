Showtime released a trailer for Ray Donovan: The Movie on Monday. The film premieres Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.

The trailer shows Ray ( Liev Schreiber ) looking for his father, Mickey ( Jon Voight ). Ray gets hit by a car, kicks a door in and swings a baseball bat in his hunt.

"You know what makes you so alike?" Ray's daughter, Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) asks him. "Mickey taught you how to forget... someone's life."

The film also flashes back to Ray's childhood with a young Mickey (Bill Heck).

Ray Donovan ran for seven seasons on Showtime. It was canceled after its seventh season aired. Showtime announced plans for the movie in February.

The Movie picks up where the seventh season left off. Schreiber co-wrote the script with director David Hollander.

Ray Donovan cast members Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Katherine Moennig and Kerry Condon also reprise their roles in the film.

Ray Donovan: The Movie repeats Jan. 15 and 16 at 8:15 p.m.