CBS released photos and a clip from Sunday's episode of Tracker. The episode features guest star Jensen Ackles.

Ackles will play Russell, the estranged brother of series lead Colter Shaw ( Justin Hartley ). The duo explore Special Forces missions and off the books programs to find a missing army friend.

The clip shows Russell trying to charm a medical examiner into letting them examine a dead body. It does not work and Colter mocks Russell for it.

Photos show the duo examining the body so they do get in somehow. Other photos show Ackles and Hartley brandishing guns, and hanging out behind the scenes.

Tracker premiered Feb. 11 and airs at 9 p.m. EDT Sundays and streams on Paramount+ with Showtime. The show is based on Jeffery Deaver's book The Never Game.