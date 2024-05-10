Black Bear announced the beginning of production on the action film Afterburn Friday. Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko and Kristofer Hivju star.

Bautista plays a treasure hunter looking for the Mona Lisa in a post-apocalyptic world. Afterburn is based on a Red 5 comic book, adapted by Matthew Johnson and Nimrod Antal.

J.J. Perry directs Afterburn. Perry is a stuntman and stunt coordinator who also directed the Netflix action film Day Shift.

Original Film produces with Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe as producers. Steve Richards produces for Endurance Media and Bautista produces with Dogbone Entertainment.

Jonathan Meisner and Chris Milburn are also producers.