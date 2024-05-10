Disney announced Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires on the Disney Zombies YouTube channel in April. Chandler Kinney, who plays the werewolf Willa in the franchise, spoke to UPI from the set in New Zealand, with one week left in production.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're bringing five new amazing cast members into our family," Kinney told UPI in a Zoom interview for her Max series Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. "I just can't wait for people to meet them."

2018's Disney Channel movie Zombies was a romantic musical about the love story between Zombie Zed (Milo Manheim) and human Addison (Meg Donnelly). 2020's Zombies 2 introduced werewolves, which was when Kinney joined the cast.

2022's Zombies 3 introduced aliens. Kinney said vampires still make an impression despite all the supernatural beings the characters have met.

"They're somehow always surprised when they come across a new species," Kinney said. "They've never really had the opportunity to venture far outside of Seabrook. This movie, they get to."

Kinney said Zombies 4 picks up at the end of freshman year in college. The gang is about to enjoy summer vacation when the new story kicks off.

"They're going off to camp and get a little sidetracked," Kinney said. "[They] end up meeting some new friends along the way."

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is due on Disney+ next year. UPI will present Kinney's Pretty Little Liars interview later this month.