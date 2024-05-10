HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Ncuti Gatwa honored that Black kids will see themselves in his 'Doctor Who'

Sex Education, Barbie and Masters of the Air actor Ncuti Gatwa says landing the lead in the sci-fi classic, Doctor Who, means a lot to him -- both personally and professionally. ADVERTISEMENT Premiering Friday on Disney+ in the United States and Saturday on BBC iPlayer, the 2024 season of the British sci-fi series will kick off with the alien timelord and his companion, Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, setting off on another wild aventure. Gatwa was introduced in the third of three special 60th anniversary episodes when the 14th Doctor, played by David Tennant, bi-generated or split in half, allowing him to co-exist with Gatwa's newly anointed 15th Doctor. He met Ruby in the show's subsequent 2023 Christmas special. "It's a lovely one for the CV," Gatwa, 31, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview about putting this high-profile job on his resume. "I love the fact that there will be little Black boys and girls out there being like: 'Oh, my God! That Doctor's me!' That feels really beautiful, that level of representation, but it's mad, mad, MAD to think that I am the Doctor, in general. It is a bit like 'What is going on?' It is a huge honor,'" he added. "The show is so fun, as well." "I love the fact that there will be little Black boys and girls out there being like: 'Oh, my God! That Doctor's me!' That feels really beautiful, that level of representation, but it's mad, mad, MAD to think that I am the Doctor, in general. It is a bit like 'What is going on?' It is a huge honor,'" he added. "The show is so fun, as well." Gibson, 19, who will be seen traveling with the Doctor through space and time is also thrilled to be part of a show that dates back to 1963 and swaps out cast members every three years or so. "It's helped me grow so much as a person and as an actress. It's given me the gift of growth," she said. FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! "It's a full-circle moment," Gibson added. "If I told 'childhood Millie' that, she'd be like, 'You're having a laugh, aren't you?' It's such an honor, as well. [The companion is] such a beautiful idol and figure in television to have and to represent." With the exception of the 13th Doctor, played by actress Jodie Whitaker, all of the artists who have portrayed the hero have been White men. Gatwa said that, even though he looks different than his predecessors, the core qualities that made the character lovable for generations remain intact in his depiction. "The Doctor has always been empathetic, even when he's in his more gruff Iterations or not so joyful iterations. There is always such empathy. He fights for good and for all lives and he has curiosity and is adventure loving," he said. "He is an alien and feels a responsibility to the universe. I don't know what it is that I'm doing differently than anyone else has done," Gatwa added. "All the other actors who have played the Doctor and all the other iterations have been so full of 'everything' in their own way." With regeneration a central theme for the show, Gutwa said it was easy to imagine the character as being born again and experiencing the universe for the first time. "I kind of used that notion of him being born again and having another chance at life excites him in everything. So, that excitement led to energy and curiosity and all those things," he added, explaining he also tried to bring some of his own personality and experience to the role. "I kind of used that notion of him being born again and having another chance at life excites him in everything. So, that excitement led to energy and curiosity and all those things," he added, explaining he also tried to bring some of his own personality and experience to the role. "Just being me. Just trying to be me, man," he joked. Gatwa said his working relationship with Gibson greatly resembles the Doctor's with Ruby. "We're both very cheeky, curious, mischief makers that love adventures," Gatwa said. "The Doctor and Ruby are like best friends, siblings, that just can't help getting themselves into scrapes." The pair said the show, which has weekly standalone adventures with an overarching story for the season, has afforded them opportunities to play a lot of different emotional notes as actors. "You're on a different planet, facing a different monster each week, so that it brings a lot of changes and challenges, which is exciting," Gatwa said. "Our CV is full to the brim," Gibson agreed. Their favorite episodes from this season are the Jane Austen-style Regency one and another set in the turbulent 1960s. "Regency is definitely our favorite and when I was little, always the time-travel episodes to [other] periods were my favorites, so, when Russell happily gave us two time zones to go back to and explore, it was pretty cool." "The finale was epic, but, 'Oh, gosh, it's so devastating. It's so devastating in many, many ways," Gatwa said, without revealing any details about the plot or setting. "But the '60s and Regency were a lot of fun to film on and off-screen, and visually, as well," Gatwa said. "They were just so beautiful -- our costumes and the sets we were on. Abbey Road Studios was just incredible. You really see the craftsmanship of everyone around you -- the arts department, props department, just the whole crew. Like what everyone can create was really prominent in those two episodes." Davies told UPI in a separate Zoom chat that he wanted Gatwa to play the Doctor as soon as he met him and hoped he could sign the actor onto the show before a better offer came along. "I'm absolutely certain that if the James Bond people had phoned up saying, 'Ncuti, do you want to come be James Bond?' we'd be queuing up for that movie, frankly," Davies said, adding his chemistry with Gibson was magical right from the start. "They just bring so much youth and energy, but truth, as well," he said. "Those two couldn't fake an emotion in a million years. They feel everything so deeply -- both the tougher stuff and the lighter stuff. They also have extraordinary comic skills. They have talents across the board, in the end, what Doctor Who demands because it is such a nimble and inventive show." Davies enjoys the variety of narrative options the show affords him and noted the show vacillates weekly from comedy to drama to thriller, depending on the circumstances. "Plunder everything, and then, like a pirate, swing away on your mainsail and head for the horizon and the next destination," he said of the Doctor Who philosophy of storytelling. Davies acknowledged that devoted viewers of the series often express dismay when a new Doctor is announced, then warm up to the actor after they get to know him/her. "I think that's the nature of fandom," Davies said. "Let's not forget the number of fans who lined up to worry about Daniel Craig as James Bond and how he should not be blonde and he is my favorite Bond ever!" he added. "We're never going to listen to Twitter opinion. You can't take the opinion of 2,000 people and follow those strictures." He is confident the fandom will adore Gatwa and Gibson if it gives them the chance. "The show will work hard and win you around and make you love these actors," he said, adding that the reception the pair got after the Christmas special was warmer than anticipated. "There was instant love. 