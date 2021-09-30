"Law & Order" series is being revived by NBC and will return to the network for Season 21.

"Law & Order" was first launched in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons on NBC before it was canceled in 2010.

The franchise, from Dick Wolf, has spawned spinoffs including the long-running "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and the newer "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

Season 21 will continue where the original series left off as it follows police and district attorneys.

"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine," Wolf said in a statement.

Studio Wolf Entertainment also uploaded to Twitter a video featuring "Law & Order's" signature logo and theme song.

"Eleven years later. The stories continue," the video says.

Wolf is executive producing and writing along with showrunner Rick Eid. Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are also executive producing.

No premiere date or cast has been announced.

"Law & Order" featured different stars throughout its run including Sam Waterson, S. Epatha Merkerson, Jerry Orbach, Jesse L. Martin, Steven Hill, Leslie Hendrix, Fred Thompson, Chris Noth, Angie Harmon and many more.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" launched Season 23 on Thursday on NBC alongside "Law & Order: Organized Crime" with Season 2.