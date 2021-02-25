Police in Illinois said they are trying to find the owner of a "belligerent" and "foul smelling" guinea fowl found wandering loose in the town.

The Swansea Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of what the department misidentified as a "missing chicken," but commenters pointed out was actually a missing guinea fowl.

"Loud. Belligerent. Non-cooperative. Foul smelling. Won't leave," the post said.

The department is asking anyone missing a guinea fowl to get in touch with police to claim their bird.

"Serious police work here folks," police wrote.