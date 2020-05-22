FX announced Friday it renewed What We Do In the Shadows for a third season. Season 2 will air its season finale June 10.

The comedy series is based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's 2014 comedy about a house of vampire roommates in New Zealand. They adapted the series for FX in 2019.

The series creates a brand new house full of vampires in New York. Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Mark Proksch play the housemates with Harvey Guillen as the human companion hoping to join them.

Clement and Waititi reprised their movie roles in a Season 1 episode featuring the vampire tribunal which also featured famous movie and TV vampires Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Paul Reubens and Wesley Snipes.

FX says the second season is up 25 percent in the ratings with 3.2 million weekly viewers. The second season also boasts a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Wednesday's episode, Nandor (Novak) gets a visit from her human familiar, driving Guillermo (Guillen) to seek a new master. Vampire couple Nadja (Demetriou) and Laszlo (Berry) revive their musical act, according to FX's synopsis.

What We Do In the Shadows airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on FX. New episodes stream Thursdays on Hulu.