Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to star in a new comedy from writer and director Nicole Holofcener titled Beth and Don.

Louis-Dreyfus, who is also producing, will portray a New York novelist named Beth, who has a happy marriage with her husband Don.

Their lives are turned upside down after Beth hears Don admitting that he hasn't liked her writing in years.

Production will begin in spring 2022 in New York City. Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener last collaborated together on 2013 comedy drama Enough Said.

Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are serving as producers.

"Nicole and Julia are masters of the modern human comedy -- stories where we can see our own awkwardness and blind spots in every well-intentioned character. As with their last collaboration Enough Said, Beth and Don is a bright, bold tale of people trying to behave well, and failing hilariously at it," Bergman said in a statement.

Louis-Dreyfus has recently appeared as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Solider and Black Widow. Holofcener recently co-wrote the script for Ridley Scott's The Last Duel.