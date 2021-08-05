The preview takes place in 1995 and shows Lewinsky (Feldstein), then a 22-year-old White House intern, prepare and deliver a secret gift to Clinton (Clive Owen) as the video teases their "secret affair."
Lewinsky will serve as an executive producer on the season.
"People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades," she said in a statement to Vanity Fair in August 2019. "In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later."
Impeachment is based on the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Sarah Burgess wrote the season.
