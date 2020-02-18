The failed implosion of an 11-story building in Dallas left behind a structure dubbed "The Leaning Tower of Dallas."

The former Affiliated Computer Services building near the city's downtown was supposed to be demolished Sunday, but the implosion failed to bring down the center of the structure, which remained in place, albeit lopsided.

The structure was dubbed The Leaning Tower of Dallas online, where social media users shared photos of people pretending to hold up to the building remains.

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition said the remaining structure will be brought down this week using a crane and a wrecking ball. The company said implosions that leave behind the core of the building are fairly common.

The building is being removed to make way for The Center, a $2.5 billion mixed-use project.