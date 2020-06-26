South Korean girl group Black Pink is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video Friday for the song "How You Like That."

The new video shows Black Pink's Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa singing and dancing on different sets featuring a tropical theme, street market and Trojan horses.

"How You Like That" is Black Pink's first new single since "Kill This Love," released in April 2019. The group's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed in December that Black Pink will release its first Korean-language studio album in 2020.

Black Pink will perform Friday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.